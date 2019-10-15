Spice Girl helps Ryebridge raise thousands for Age Concern Luton

Spice Girl Mel C and a host of sporting celebrities helped Luton based Ryebridge Construction raise more than £31,000 for charity.

The company, which celebrated its 10th birthday in September, joined forces with swimmer and former Olympian Greg Whyte OBE to organise a golf day and black-tie dinner to raise funds for local charity Age Concern Luton.

Party-goers at Ryebridge's black tie event for Age Concern Luton

Ryebridge Managing Director Daniel Coyle said: “I wanted the whole team to celebrate but also wanted to make sure anything we did had a positive impact on the wider community.

"We did it in style and are so grateful to Greg and his friends for helping us make this happen.”

Greg Whyte, OBE, is a former Olympian and a Sports Scientist, he won European bronze and World Championship silver medals, also competing in two Olympic Games, representing Great Britain in the Modern Pentathlon.

Greg has been involved in Comic Relief., training and coaching celebrities who do challenges for charity, such as comedian David Walliams, John Bishop, James Cracknell, Cheryl Cole, Gary Barlow, and Eddie Izzard.

A guest won the chance to sing with Mel C

Greg, patron of Age Concern Luton, said: “What an amazing amount has been raised, every penny of which will make a real difference to elderly people in and around Luton.

“The charity’s strapline is #LonelinessIsCurable. Quite simply, getting older should not mean isolation or loneliness.

"These funds raised by Ryebridge will directly help the older members of our community and help us tackle and alleviate loneliness.”

As well as a performance from Mel C, sporting celebrities including Olympic silver medallist/ swimmer Jazz Carlin, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, the UK Invictus Games Team Captain Mark ‘Dot’ Perkins and Luton’s former professional boxer Billy Schwer all joined in the celebrations, all waiving their usual appearance fees to ensure as much money as possible was raised by Age Concern Luton.

Greg and Daniel at Ryebridge's black tie event for Age Concern Luton

An auction, which included a host of Strictly Come Dancing prizes and the chance to sing with Mel C, raised several thousand pounds, Ryebridge is now pledging to raise yet more funds.

Daniel added: “We aim to hit the £40,000 mark so a charity cycle ride will be our next challenge.”