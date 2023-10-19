News you can trust since 1891
St. Joseph's Scouts Invest 10 New Squirrel Scouts into the nest

St. Joseph's Scout Group welcomed ten enthusiastic new members into their Squirrel Scouts dray.
By Keelan PannellContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Squirrel Scouts is a program designed for young children aged 4 to 6, providing them with fun, learning essential life skills, building friendships, and embracing the outdoors.

The investiture ceremony marked a significant milestone in these young scouts' journey as they officially joined the St. Joseph's Scouts family. Held at their HQ, 'The Ed Duggan Scout Hut', each Squirrel made their own party popper in anticipation of the celebration.

They were invested by their Squirrel Scout leader, Elaine (Wolfe), who emphasized the significance of scouting in character development, and new friendships. Parents, families, and fellow scouts watched with pride as the new Squirrel Scouts took their first step into this exciting adventure.

St Joseph’s Squirrel Scouts InvestedSt Joseph’s Squirrel Scouts Invested
During the investiture, each new scout received their St. Joseph’s neckerchief and badges. The ceremony concluded with party food and a storybook.

There are still spaces to join in the adventure at St Joseph's Squirrel Scouts Luton. To find out more information or to sign up please see the link below:

https://www.onlinescoutmanager.co.uk/waiting-list/st-josephs-luton-waiting-list/3f2b28ab-c534-47c3-9858-8e94f82613b0/apply

