St. Joseph's Scouts Invest 10 New Squirrel Scouts into the nest

Squirrel Scouts is a program designed for young children aged 4 to 6, providing them with fun, learning essential life skills, building friendships, and embracing the outdoors.

The investiture ceremony marked a significant milestone in these young scouts' journey as they officially joined the St. Joseph's Scouts family. Held at their HQ, 'The Ed Duggan Scout Hut', each Squirrel made their own party popper in anticipation of the celebration.

They were invested by their Squirrel Scout leader, Elaine (Wolfe), who emphasized the significance of scouting in character development, and new friendships. Parents, families, and fellow scouts watched with pride as the new Squirrel Scouts took their first step into this exciting adventure.

During the investiture, each new scout received their St. Joseph’s neckerchief and badges. The ceremony concluded with party food and a storybook.