St Mary's Care Home gets a 'Good' rating from CQC

St Mary's Care Home in Luton has been awarded a 'good' rating by the Care Quality Commission following a recent inspection at the home.

Staff were commended for providing safe and effective care and their responsiveness, whilst also praised for being well-led.

People and relatives were positive about the service and complimentary about staff at the home on Dunstable Road.

When asked about living at the home, one person commented: "I love it here, I have this lovely room and my own door to the garden. I love I can go out any time, and I do when the weather is nice. It's very peaceful."

Another resident said: "This is a good place. [The staff] do know my needs and they are very helpful to support me."

The report praised staff for continuously assessing and reviewing people’s care with the respective person being involved throughout.

Inspectors found that people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

Commissioners also found that staff had a good understanding in how they protected people from harm and recognised different types of abuse and how to report it.

One resident said: "Feeling safe has a lot to do with the kind and helpful staff I have here."

It was also reported that people were supported to participate in a range of activities and pursue hobbies of interest as part of Bupa Care Services’ wider health and wellbeing programme.

General Manager, Indra Harrynamsingh, said: “We are really pleased with the result of the inspection and it’s great to be recognised for the quality of care we are providing.”