St Mary's Luton offers support to people who want pass on their faith

St Mary's Church in Luton is running a course on passing on your faith to your children.

The church is encouraging parents, guardians and grandparents to help pass on their faith to their children, whatever age the child might be.

St Mary's Church in Luton. Photo from Google Maps

Although St Mary's is a Christian church, they welcome people from any faith, or none.

The sessions will be every Tuesday in October, starting on Tuesday, October 1, from 7pm, at St Mary's Church, Church Street, in Luton.

People can come to as many, or as few sessions as they like, the course is free but donations are welcomed by the church.

The course will be run by St Mary's Children and Families worker, Sharon Sookrah.