Staff at Luton care home thanked for long service
Friends of the Elderly handed awards to three Little Bramingham Farm staff
Friends of the Elderly, the charity which runs care homes, day care and a grant giving service for older people living on low incomes has honoured three members of staff at a Luton care home.
The awards recognised the commitment by colleagues who have given so much of their time, energy and loyalty to Friends of the Elderly and was a great opportunity to celebrate their long and dedicated service.
Friends of the Elderly’s head of human resources, Mathew Yates said: “We rely heavily on the experience, skills and talents of our employees and volunteers and need to ensure they have everything they need to continue to deliver an exceptional level of care to all our residents and clients. Some of our team have been with us for over 20 and 30 years, which is an extraordinary length of time. It was great to be able to thank them, not only on behalf of Friends of the Elderly, but also from all the older people they support and care for – and what they do, over and above every day.”
Mark Wilson, chief operating officer added: “It’s the commitment of our team that keeps the charity going. They give 110% every day to ensure our residents and clients are given the highest quality of care.”
At Little Bramingham Farm, the charity’s residential care home in Luton, Jacqueline Taylor was presented with her 20 years award, Denise Turner with her 10 years award and Lisa Turnball with her five years award.