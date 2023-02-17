Members of The Mall Luton's management and security teams join forces to plant a selection of oak, hornbeam, wild cherry and alder trees at The Forest of Marston Vale Trust

More than 100 oak, hornbeam, wild cherry and alder trees have been planted in The Forest of Marston Vale Trust, thanks to The Mall Luton.

Members from the management and security teams rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in as part of the company’s sustainability strategy, in collaboration with The Forest of Marston Vale charity.

The Forest has been created on an area previously used for landfill, with more than two million trees planted so far.

Mall general manager Roy Greening said: “It was a genuine pleasure to visit The Forest of Marston Vale Trust with my team and enjoy planting trees in the sunshine.

"We encourage all our staff to consider volunteering for local projects and are passionate about making a difference in our community, especially when it comes to environmental causes.”