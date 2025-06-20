“Stamp it out for good:" Luton North MP responds to Islamophobia report from Labour Muslim Network

Sarah Owen MP has called Islamophobia “despicable” in response to recent survey findings from the Labour Muslim Network (LMN).

The LMN asked Muslim Labour MPs, councillors and elected mayors about their views and experiences.

It claimed the report’s “stark findings” provides the “clearest and most comprehensive insight” to date into the experiences of Muslim Labour representatives.

It added a “majority” believe the Party does not take Islamophobia seriously, and 64 per cent say there is a hierarchy of racism — one in which Islamophobia is deprioritised or ignored.

Luton North MP said: “Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism is despicable and it is absolutely right that more should be done to tackle it. For many years now, I have been fighting alongside organisations like Labour Muslim Network to see a recognised definition for Islamophobia because a problem can’t be tackled if it is not accurately defined.

“Although, that should only be the start.

Since being re-elected, Ms Owen has working as Luton North’s representative, and as co-Chair of the APPG for British Muslims, co-Chair of Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East, and Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, “to focus attention on the matter nationally and within my own party”.

The report stated: “More than one in three (38%) have directly experienced Islamophobia in their time as representatives.”

Ms Owen says that she is still pressing the government and the Prime Minister to “immediately recognise the Palestinian state, expand sanctions on extremist settlers and Ministers, advocate for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted and unconditional aid, and a release of hostages”.

The LMN called on the party to “recommit to ensuring that all members— including Muslim representatives—are treated with dignity, respect, and equality at every level.”

The MP added: “Another focus must be on community cohesion initiatives, and more action to counter hateful and divisive language online and in public discourse more broadly. I am leading inquiries with the Women and Equalities Committee on community cohesion and gendered Islamophobia and will present recommendations to the government, which I hope they will accept and act on, in due course. "I would encourage anyone who experiences Islamophobia in the Labour Party to report it through the complaints procedure or directly to the police, so that the appropriate steps can be taken to stamp it out for good."