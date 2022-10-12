Star Wars experience comes to Luton in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

A Star Wars experience is coming to a galaxy closer than you think in Luton this Saturday.

The Galaxy Centre in the town is taking part in the National fundraising initiative One Great Day which raises money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity and encouraging youngsters to take part in some out-of-this-world experiences.

The leisure and experience centre is inviting families to visit on Saturday, October 15 from 11am until 3pm for a fun-filled day of activities.

Storm Troopers. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

At a small donation, families will be able to channel their inner Jedi with some Jedi knight training, have their faces painted and meet some Star Wars inspired heroes. Luton’s little stormtroopers will also have the chance to take part in a Star Wars lightsaber hunt around the centre. Find all of the lightsabers and claim your prize!

Bashir Dalvi, Centre Manager at The Galaxy, said: “We are proud and excited to be able to host this One Great Day event to help Great Ormond Street to continue to make a positive difference in our community. Families of Luton will be sure to have a memorable day and it will be great to see the community come together in raising money for this amazing charity once again.”

100% of all donations made will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Advertisement

Release your inner Star War hero