Starring roles for two Luton actors in American thriller movie
Former Hollyoaks and Holby City star Aaron Fontaine plays a leading role in the recently released American movie Tell No Lies.
He stars alongside fellow Lutonian and EastEnders actress Keturah Chambers in the Tubi-original film written by Sandra Bailey and directed by Dylan Vox
Former Halyard High pupil Aaron – who founded Luton Acting Hub – plays award-winning Boston chef Ben. When his partner Sophia (Keturah Chambers) is kidnapped, he is the main suspect.
Aaron says: “It’s an intense thriller based on true events. Most of my scenes were shot in London. It was a fun shoot and the whole cast and crew were a pleasure to work with.”
Keturah, who hails from Marsh Farm, is a Luton Acting Hub attendee.
Ben created the Hub as a coaching platform for young Luton wannabes. He says he’d always wanted to be an actor but growing up in Luton, there weren’t many opportunities for professional training. Now – as a highly regarded and experienced actor – he wants to provide others with the opportunities he never had.
He describes Luton Acting Hub as “a collaborative contribution by both teacher and performer.
"It enables the performer to develop their own ability, to prepare them for the professional world.”
And he’s keen to continue with his dream to help more young hopefuls.
Aaron says: “Next on my agenda is to develop the Hub even further. We’re now able to add more dates and I’m very excited about the Thursday evening drama sessions we’ll be holding at The Hat Factory for those aged 18 and over.”
Visit https://lutonactinghub.com/ for more information.