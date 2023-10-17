State-of-the-art £169k multi use games area opens at Dunstable recreation ground

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunstable Town Council has opened a new state-of-the-art multi use games area (MUGA) at Kingsbury Recreation Ground.

The MUGA provides a range of recreational activities for individuals of all ages and abilities.

Dunstable town mayor Cllr Liz Jones officially opened the MUGA on Friday with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony with Dunstable Town Council councillors, local residents and Play Innovation, who collaborated with the council to design and deliver the centre. Attendees had the opportunity to try out the facility and experience the wide range of activities the MUGA offers.

The MUGA was opened on Friday. Picture: Dunstable Town Council.

Cllr Jones said: ‘’I’m so pleased to have been able to officially open this new facility for the residents of Dunstable. It is a great opportunity for individuals and families to come together and play. I’m sure it will bring happiness to many generations for years to come.’’

Focusing on the core values of community inclusiveness and family-centric designs, Dunstable Town Council collaborated with Play Innovation to design the MUGA as a vibrant recreation hub that promotes health, fitness and well-being.

The MUGA features goals for five-a-side football, 3 basketball hoops including a lowered one, street snooker X target game and crossbar king X target game.

The £169,276.00 project was made possible with input from section 106 money secured from development by Central Bedfordshire Council and some of the proceeds from the sale of Meadway land.

The centre is there for all ages. Picture: Dunstable Town Council.

John Crawley, Head of Grounds and Environmental Services at Dunstable Town Council said: "We are pleased with the quality of products and the bespoke approach Play Innovation has taken. This partnership has allowed us to craft a space that our community really wanted. The attention to detail and the focus on community engagement have been instrumental in ensuring the success of this project."