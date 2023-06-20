Luton Town FC boss Rob Edwards and mayor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif lift the cup together

The Hatters winning promotion to football’s Premier League appears timely for the rollout of a fresh branding for the town by Luton Borough Council.

Step Forward Luton is the new place brand for the town, according to a report to the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board.

“This will be owned and driven by external ambassadors from across Luton’s communities, and initially focus on civic pride and inward investment,” said the report.

“Luton Town Football Club have just been promoted to the Premier League, so the timing is critical with the national and international spotlight firmly on us.

“This was evident throughout the weekend of the Wembley final and the trophy parade in Luton town centre, which attracted more than 20,000 people and widespread media coverage.

“Luton is an excellent location for business and investment, and resident surveys reveal a large majority of the population are satisfied with the town as a place to live and work, and optimistic about its future.

“Yet reputation issues have been holding us back with constant and unfair criticism of the town from both within and outside Luton.”

The report to councillors acknowledged the town faces various challenges, but explained these are no different to others across the UK.

“This negativity has been a barrier to getting the positive and unique selling points of Luton across to potential investors, businesses and, in some cases, our residents.

“While there are several competing Luton brands and campaigns, which are all positive, the town lacks an overall identity to market itself both externally and within the locality.

“The current business and inward investment brand is ‘Think Luton’, which shares its identity with the council brand and has a focus on business and investment marketing. It doesn’t resonate across local communities.

“A modern, fresh, powerful and attractive place brand for Luton would help strengthen its profile, make us attractive to businesses and investors, and provide a platform for ambassadors across the town to talk it up and excite people about the future.

“The goal is to have an authentic and inspiring identity to strengthen Luton’s profile locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.”

An expert independent branding agency has been working alongside businesses, community leaders, young people and ambassadors across the town to develop Step Forward Luton, added the report.

“Its objectives are:

> to raise the aspirations of Lutonians, giving them a sense of civic pride they want to share readily;

> to allow investors see that Luton is an attractive town in which businesses flourish and are profitable, so they’re willing to put money into the local economy;

> and to instil confidence about Luton’s future and our journey of transformation with the opportunity this brings.

“It also considers the recommendations from the High Street task force and partnerships for people and place reports, resident surveys and previous stakeholder engagement with our businesses and residents.

