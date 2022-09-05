Step-tember your way into autumn with Luton Council walking challenge

Starting next Monday (September 12), the challenge aims to encourage individuals to walk more and build this into their daily routines, promoting the importance of being physically active as well as the benefits this has on the environment. There are a number of prizes up for grabs.

The challenge enourages people to walk to work, to the shops, around the park, and for as long or short a time as you possible. Just a 30-minute walk once a day can make a huge difference to your health and wellbeing, reducing stress and improving productivity.

Those taking part must work for a business in Luton and be able to provide evidence of recorded daily and weekly step count totals. You can register as an individual, or take on the challenge as a team.

Get fit by taking on he Step-tember walking challenge

There are both group and individual prizes to be won including a recycled bike, gym passes and much more.

Cllr Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health, said: “Walking is free and can be done anywhere at any time and it’s so good for you. It can help your heart to work more efficiently, improve your cardiovascular health, and improve your mood.

“The health benefits are huge and talking on this challenge is great for making a start on long-term new habits for health and environmental reasons.”

Anyone with a heart condition or health problems should speak with their GP before signing up.