Stockwood Discovery Centre bosses thrilled with success of festive lights show

Stockwood Discovery Centre is celebrating a record year of visitors with over 6,000 attending its festive lights show.

Created by acclaimed artists Ulf Pederson and Mark Anderson, 'Stockwood: Illuminated' wowed visitors throughout December with a dazzling display of light and sound against the lush backdrop of Stockwood Discovery Centre’s historic gardens.

'Stockwood: Illuminated' was a big success

Marie Kirbyshaw, chief executive of the Culture Trust Luton, said: "We’re not surprised that Stockwood: Illuminated has proved such a great a hit with the public.

"Ulf Pederson and Mark Anderson have created something truly astonishing —an experience that is not only artwork but also a spectacle that can be enjoyed by everyone."

Based on current projections, Stockwood Discovery Centre will attract more than 200,000 visitors in 2019/20 - up by 6 percent on the previous year.