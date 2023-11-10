Stopsley Guides celebrate 'UK Parliament Week' with games and debates
UK Parliament Week began in 2011
5th Stopsley Guides commemorated UK Parliament week with fun activities for attendees.
The group picked their perfect parliament jobs and watched a short video on the House of Commons and the House of Lords. They also played voting games, before voting on whether people should have to pass a test to own a dog.
The aim of the week (November 6-12) is to inform and educate people about the work of Parliament.