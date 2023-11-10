News you can trust since 1891
Stopsley Guides celebrate 'UK Parliament Week' with games and debates

UK Parliament Week began in 2011
By Natalie Cummings
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
5th Stopsley Guides commemorated UK Parliament week with fun activities for attendees.

The group picked their perfect parliament jobs and watched a short video on the House of Commons and the House of Lords. They also played voting games, before voting on whether people should have to pass a test to own a dog.

UK Parliament Week began in 2011 and has grown since.

The aim of the week (November 6-12) is to inform and educate people about the work of Parliament.

