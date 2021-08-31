Stopsley Scarecrow Festival in Luton raises thousands for Keech

The Bank Holiday Weekend saw the first Stopsley Scarecrow Festival across Stopsley, Wigmore and Round Green.

What started as a suggestion on Facebook grew to 54 scarecrows and scarecrow-themed post box toppers – in aid of Keech Hospice Care.

People made scarecrows such as Cinderella, Spongebob Strawpants, Ginger Rogers and Fred Ascare, Mary Strawpins and a whole Scarecrow Farm.

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival

Maps were available at the local Tesco and Co-op and an online version let people plan their own route to try and find them all. People walked, cycled, and drove around and marvelled at the scarecrows large and small that had been made and set up outside people’s homes and workplaces.

A festival spokesman said: “The words ‘community spirit’ kept being said as people kept saying they hadn’t seen so many other people out in ages. After two days one group who had been doing a charity tombola had run out of prizes for the last day. After a quick shout out across social media dozens of people turned up at their house with toys and gifts so they could keep going the next day.

“People dressed up as scarecrows, walked around and people donated a hundred pounds in a few hours. The judges went round, to choose the Judges Choice award, and everyone was saying how the laughter and squeals of children, the excitement and smiles of the adults, and the general ‘hub bub’ was just wonderful after such a hard isolating year and a half.”

Hundreds of people voted for their favourites and the top three were awarded trophies.

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival

First prize was awarded to two houses who had got together to remember and celebrate the life of Ian Fensome, who sadly died in January.

His mother, Lisa, accepted the trophy with some tears and spoke of her son who would have loved this event after being Santa for Keech for many years.

Lisa said she had loved being so busy for the whole three days and raised well over a thousand pounds.

The online fundraising, for Keech Hospice Care, is still coming in but so far the total of all fundraising is £2,200!

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival

Mark Chapman, festival organiser along with Rachel Weatherhead, Elaine and Jon, said: “Hallwicks Road became the heart of the festival. They put so much effort in, covering the entire front of their houses in scarecrows (and a tractor!), and running activities all three days.

“But we also want to sincerely thank everyone who made a scarecrow. Big or small they all made the festival the joy it became.

“It’s not always easy being the first. You may worry that you might look silly putting a scarecrow out in your garden or worry that other people might not take part around you. But from the amount of messages we’ve received, from people who wished they’d taken part, next year (if people want one next year) will be MASSIVE! We will need considerably more straw!”

The Judge’s Choice trophy was awarded to Heather, Micky and Viv who crocheted ten scarecrow themed post box toppers that will stay up for a few weeks around Stopsley, Round Green and Wigmore.

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival

There are videos and photos from across the three days available on social media sites, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – search for Stopsley Scarecrow Festival.

What did you think of the event? Email [email protected]See more photos in the September 1 edition of the Luton News.

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival

Stopsley Scarecrow Festival