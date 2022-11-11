A corner of Stopsley’s community garden has been devoted to creating a sensory space which will bring comfort and happy memories to people living with Alzheimers and their families.

Volunteers from Stopsley Baptist Church have been working in partnership with a local care company to help fund the area which will be an important community resource for those with dementia.

Memory loss and confusion are typical of the condition and it’s been found that special memories can be triggered by different senses such as touch, sight and smell.

Stopsley Baptist Church volunteer David Crowhurst takes time out to enjoy the dementia friendly garden he helped create

Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire provides in-home care to older people, many of whom have dementia, which affects one in six people over the age of 80.

Care home owner Maria Collins said: “The sensory patch will bring a spot to the community garden which will heighten senses, bringing comfort and memories of happier time to visitors and their loved ones.

"Our vision has always been to partner with community garden volunteers to create a safe space for seniors in the local community to enjoy and relax.

“The bedrock of this community project is our team’s dedication to providing professional, compassionate care at home in Bedfordshire.

"We have a committed team of professionally trained care professionals who were more than happy to help people living with dementia beyond their own homes, in the wider community.”

The dementia Sensory Patch is open from 9am to 4pm every day at Stopsley Community Garden, 12 St Thomas’ Rd, LU2 7UY.