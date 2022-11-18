Stopsley village gets festive with lights switch on by Luton Town legend
Hatters legend Ricky Hill is lighting up Stopsley this weekend as the village gets festive.
He will be switching on the Stopsley Village Christmas lights on Saturday, November 19, after a campaign by villagers to brighten up the area.
A fundraiser organised between villagers, Stopsley Community Garden and Stopsley Baptist Church has raised more than £5,000 for the lights. The campaign has also been supported by businesses in the area.
There will be entertainment including face painting and hot and cold food stalls from around 5.30pm, before Ricky switches the lights on at 6.30pm outside The Sportsman pub. Ricky made 506 cup and league appearances for Luton Town, scoring 54 goals during his 14 years at the club.
All money raised by the Stopsley community is going directly to the funding of the lights and any money raised over the target will be used for Christmas lights in the village in future years.