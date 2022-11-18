Stopsley village gets festive with lights switch on by Luton Town legend

The event starts at 5.30pm

He will be switching on the Stopsley Village Christmas lights on Saturday, November 19, after a campaign by villagers to brighten up the area.

A fundraiser organised between villagers, Stopsley Community Garden and Stopsley Baptist Church has raised more than £5,000 for the lights. The campaign has also been supported by businesses in the area.

There will be entertainment including face painting and hot and cold food stalls from around 5.30pm, before Ricky switches the lights on at 6.30pm outside The Sportsman pub. Ricky made 506 cup and league appearances for Luton Town, scoring 54 goals during his 14 years at the club.