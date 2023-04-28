News you can trust since 1891
Stopsley’s mobile home park gets upgrade to mains gas

The residents had been using gas tanks before the switch

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

Residents at Stopsley’s mobile home park have been joined to the gas mains network after switching from bottled gas.

A total of 31 homes on St Thomas Road have now been contacted to the mains gas. Previously they had dealt with the inconveniences and safety concerns of storing gas outside their properties, with the tanks running out at any time of the day or night.

Twenty-five homes have had a new energy-efficient boiler fitted. The project was a joint project led by Luton Council’s domestic energy efficiency manager, Shabir Hussain. It was funded by Affordable Warmth Solutions on behalf of Cadent with a total of £160,000 invested

The gas network infrastructure was installed by Network PlusThe gas network infrastructure was installed by Network Plus
The gas network infrastructure was installed by Network Plus
Resident Sarah Squires thanked everyone who got her home upgraded. She said: “Everyone has been very polite and professional and despite a certain amount of upheaval everything has been cleaned and returned to the state it was before the work began.”

James Dellar, another resident : “It has made a massive change to our lives saving us money, and not having to buy expensive gas bottles from Calor gas.”

LBC’s housing director, Colin Moone, explained that the importance of this to residents cannot be overestimated. He said: “I am pleased that the council has been able to coordinate and lead on this project.

"As we all continue to struggle with our daily lives, the installation of mains gas to this group of residents will pay dividends in terms of finance and convenience for each one of them.”

