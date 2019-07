The High Town Festival kicked off its seventh year in style on Saturday, in what is fast becoming the most popular annual street party in Luton.

Families and party-goers filled High Town Road as a host of musicians played in the car park, with a variety of food and craft stalls on offer.

Luton Ukimaniacs, photographed by David Nye

A concert was played in the Methodist Church by the Luton Ukimaniacs.

Organisations involved included Signposts, Womens' Aid in Luton, Terrence Higgins' Trust, Luton Shopmobility and the People's Cafe.