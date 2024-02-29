Stormzy is our BRIT Awards winner, say Dunstable care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discerning group from Caddington Grove Care Home on London Road listened to all ten songs competing for the coveted gong and gave their verdicts.

While they were less than impressed with offerings from Central Cee, J Hus and Rudimental, the residents lit up when Stormzy’s song ‘Firebabe’ featuring Debbie played.

Mags Barton, 79, said: “I’d go out to the record shop and buy this one! Hasn’t he got a lovely voice? I hope Stormzy wins the BRIT Award.”

Stormzy is a winner say Caddington residents

Margaret Cole, 77, said: “This is a winner, it’s brilliant. In the future, this will be a song they play at weddings. He’s got my vote.”

Barbara Ilich, 92, added: “It was very touching. There’s no doubt that this is the best song of the lot. Good luck, Stormzy!”

During a fun-filled morning, residents watched some eye-popping videos from Stormzy’s fellow nominees Venbee & Goddard, PinkPantheress ft Ice Spice, RAYE ft 070 Shake and more.

While they channelled their inner Simon Cowell to declare some of the songs ‘rubbish’, ‘monotonous’ and ‘gobbledegook’, there were some surprising hits.

Mags and Margaret were very partial to Switch Disco & Ella Henderson’s ‘REACT’, saying: “This is absolutely brilliant - neither of us can stop dancing to it!”

Fellow resident Lorna Stephen, 85, added: “This is a definite hit as it’s got great rhythm!”

There were also plenty of compliments for Ed Sheeran’s ‘Eyes Closed’ and Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Wish You The Best’.

Barbara added: “Everything Ed Sheeran does is alright by me. I think the Lewis Capaldi one is good too – it’s quite smoochy.’

Les Setchell, 77, added: “The Lewis Capaldi song is very moving - and the video is especially touching.”

The BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday 2nd March at The O2 arena, and Caddington Grove residents will be tuning in.

Caddington Grove’s Regional Community Relations Lead Val Foley said: “We had a terrific morning casting our BRIT Award votes – the residents loved giving their opinions.

“It was so funny to hear their scathing comments about some of the tracks, and I must admit some of the videos and lyrics were pretty edgy.

“But our residents are of the generation that invented rock ‘n roll, so they are unshockable and know good music when they hear it.