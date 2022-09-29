Stranger Things themed event for students at Luton's Mall

The Mall is celebrating the start of the new academic year by hosting a student discount event inspired by one of the most popular television shows of all time.

On Thursday October 6, The Mall Luton will be welcoming students through its doors for its Student Things event - a day of exclusive discounts from a range of the biggest brands. It’s the perfect opportunity to kit out dorm rooms, stock the cupboards and update wardrobes over what is set to be a term packed full of events and nights out.

In addition to the offers, students can enjoy a whole host of free themed goodies from 11am – 5pm in Central Square, including tasty snacks, retro arcade games, and photo opportunities with some iconic characters.

Strange things coming to Luton's Mall

In a nod to the cult Netflix classic Stranger Things, about a group of friends in 1980s America, who battle supernatural baddies, fancy dress is strongly encouraged, and students can don their best 80s wear to get into the spirit of the day. You never know who you might find hiding around the shopping centre!