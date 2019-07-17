Streatley charity workers to take on skydive to raise money for Sense

Staff who work at a Sense specialist college and day centre in Streatley have decided to jump 10,000ft out of a plane to raise money for Sense.

Carol Saunders, Claire Ireson, Cara Wharton and Cameron Russell, will be taking on their first ever skydive on Saturday, July 27, July to raise money for national disability charity, Sense.

The group are hoping to use the money to buy specialist equipment and resources to make everyday activities accessible to all students at the college, they are also hoping to raise enough money to provide day trips and experiences which the students would not otherwise be able to enjoy.

Sense College Streatley offers a place for people with complex disabilities to build connections by developing communication skills and independence, helping them to access their community and environment.

Cara, Support Worker at Sense College Streatley, said:“The individuals we support have complex disabilities, and with our help, they are understood, connected and valued.

"Our mission is simple - to make sure no-one with complex complex disabilities is isolated, left out, or unable to fulfil their potential.

“None of us have done a skydive before, and we are all feeling anxious! But raising money for such a great cause which we all feel very passionately about, will make it easier.

"When we are on the airfield feeling scared, we can think about what a worthwhile cause the money we raise will go towards.”

To sponsor the Skydive, visit: www.justgiving.com/companyteams/SenseStreatleySkyDive.