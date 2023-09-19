News you can trust since 1891
Street fly-tipping costs Houghton Regis woman more than £1,200

Houghton Regis woman faces fine and court costs of over £1,200 for leaving waste in the street
By Lynn Hughes
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
The waste was dumped in the street

A Houghton Regis woman caught fly-tipping by Central Bedfordshire Council has been fined by Luton Magistrates.

Ms Suzanne Juby, formerly of Enfield Close, pleaded guilty to depositing the waste. She had unlawfully deposited a large amount of waste on the street while moving house

It was investigated by the Council’s neighbourhood enforcement team in partnership with the housing team and on 1 September she was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £1095 and a victim surcharge £34, in total £1249.

If you see someone fly-tipping or to report fly-tipped waste on Council land, contact the environmental protection team by calling 0300 300 8302 or emailing [email protected]. All reports of fly-tipping on private land should be reported to the landowner.

The Council’s website http://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/waste contains information on how to book a bulky waste collection, a fridge and freezer collection and how to get a skip permit.