The waste was dumped in the street

A Houghton Regis woman caught fly-tipping by Central Bedfordshire Council has been fined by Luton Magistrates.

Ms Suzanne Juby, formerly of Enfield Close, pleaded guilty to depositing the waste. She had unlawfully deposited a large amount of waste on the street while moving house

It was investigated by the Council’s neighbourhood enforcement team in partnership with the housing team and on 1 September she was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £1095 and a victim surcharge £34, in total £1249.

If you see someone fly-tipping or to report fly-tipped waste on Council land, contact the environmental protection team by calling 0300 300 8302 or emailing [email protected]. All reports of fly-tipping on private land should be reported to the landowner.