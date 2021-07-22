Strictly no stopping as Luton dancing duo aim for world record and financial boost for cancer charity

Keep dancing! Two friends from Luton will be strictly doing just that they aim for a world record by dancing non-stop for four hours.

Daniel Chasen and Trudi Clark have both experienced loss to cancer and will be raising money for Cancer Research UK as they take on the challenge of dancing continuously on Sunday, August 22 in Hitchin.

Daniel works as an engineer and dances as a hobby. He has experienced real and personal loss to cancer in his immediate family on more than one occasion, and is putting everything into this challenge, giving up his Sundays for over nine months to train.

Daniel Chasen and Trudi Clark

With Trudi, from MirrorsDance in Hitchin, the pair have been training for this event since last October, and during lockdowns were meeting in outdoors in parks, right though winter, dancing around and around gravel paths to become capable of the task.

Unfortunately Trudi's appendix burst at the end of February and she was hospitalised for 10 days, and physically recovering for two months afterwards.

So their training had to re-start from scratch at the end of April. They have been increasing their training sessions by 15 minutes every week, and last weekend they danced for exactly 2 hours and 15 minutes non-stop.

The pair are aiming for at least 6 miles of dancing (anywhere up to 8 miles), dancing Ballroom and Latin American, like Strictly Come Dancing.

Trudi said: "One year ago, I read a story of a man called Freddie who received a Guinness World Record for being 'The Fastest Marathon Runner in History Dressed as a Fisherman'. This might seem silly, possibly even futile. But to me it symbolised hope.

"In amidst the darkness of Covid-19, it set off a light in me, that perhaps we could set out to attempt a Guinness World Record, and show other regular people like us, that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it and train long enough. This is about faith - belief in the future, and trust in ourselves and each other. I hope someone feels inspired to live their life to the full through our attempt."

"We will not be stopping for any reason, no loo breaks - a genuine danceathon and Guinness World Record Attempt - 'The Longest Distance Dance in History'."

Daniel added: "We are grateful to be able to raise money for Cancer Research UK whilst trying to achieve something historic."

The duo are in need of volunteer help for their world record bid, requiring two experienced timekeepers from a sporting club to precisely measure the attempt from start to finish, and a professional surveyor, as the hall circuit must be measured and marked out by someone suitably qualified, to verify the record.

You can also support them by donating to their Facebook fundraiser "Trudina & Daniel's fundraise for Cancer Research UK".