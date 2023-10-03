News you can trust since 1891
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
Teachers went on strike in February and met at Market Hill. Picture: David MingayTeachers went on strike in February and met at Market Hill. Picture: David Mingay
Striking workers in Luton will march through the town centre tomorrow (October 4).

Unison members at the University of Bedfordshire, ASLEF train workers, East London Foundation Trust staff and junior doctors are staging industrial action and are invited to come together for a protest in Luton town centre. People will meet at 11am at Manor Park on Manor Road.

Rich Gates, regional officer for Unite the union, said: “We’ve got so many strikes going on the Luton area tomorrow. So what the Trades Council have decided to do is try and bring all those together. We're on strike tomorrow, and we turn it into a march and rally.”

He added: “It's always friendly, good atmosphere. We're taking the same route from Manor Park around the back of The Arndale, through St. George's square, up to George Street to Market Hill, which is a natural bowl area for speeches.”

