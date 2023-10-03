Striking Luton workers to march through town centre
Striking workers in Luton will march through the town centre tomorrow (October 4).
Unison members at the University of Bedfordshire, ASLEF train workers, East London Foundation Trust staff and junior doctors are staging industrial action and are invited to come together for a protest in Luton town centre. People will meet at 11am at Manor Park on Manor Road.
Rich Gates, regional officer for Unite the union, said: “We’ve got so many strikes going on the Luton area tomorrow. So what the Trades Council have decided to do is try and bring all those together. We're on strike tomorrow, and we turn it into a march and rally.”
He added: “It's always friendly, good atmosphere. We're taking the same route from Manor Park around the back of The Arndale, through St. George's square, up to George Street to Market Hill, which is a natural bowl area for speeches.”