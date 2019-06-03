Student launches PhoneFixLuton

A teenage entrepreneur from Luton has launched his own mobile repair business.

Andre Edwards, 15, of Hockwell Ring, created PhoneFixLuton after pitching his idea in front of a panel of entrepreneurial experts from Youth Network, who set up a dragon’s den replica for the chance to win a cash investment from Al-Rayan Bank.

Andre

The Lealands High School student won and received a cash investment of £100 to advance his invention and he is currently being mentored by representatives from Youth Network, Al-Rayan Bank and Clearhead Media.

Andre fixed his first phone when he was 14 and the business stemmed from his love for technology.

He said: “I taught myself how to repair and custom phones by watching YouTube videos when my iPhone broke, I brought my phone back to life and purchased a second hand phone to trial more repairs.

“I then decided to put my skills into practice and open my very own mobile repair and customs business so that I can do the work I love, and be the youngest person doing it.”

PhoneFixLuton logo

Andre launched PhoneFixLuton in February this year and has already managed to generate £910 in revenue, he designed the logo, business cards and manages everything single-handedly and it is all run from his home.

He added: “My first customer was a family member, followed by a couple of friends before I generated any income.

“I was excited to know I won, especially because I had never done anything like this before and had to compete against about six other groups of people, aged between 11-25 who all had different business ideas.

“In the future I would like to see this as a company for the community, rather than a company in the community for the purpose of giving back with repairs at the heart of it.”

Andre impressed the experts from Youth Network

Raheed Salam, director of Youth Network, said: “Andre is working with us at Youth Network who are incubating and supporting this idea from our Dragons’ Den competition. He needs to do a few changes to demonstrate that he is going to make something of this business.”

“The financial support he will receive is great but the mentoring support he will receive will also be beneficial.

“At Youth Network we like to give personal mentoring and practical support, we talk to people about what they want to do in life and then discuss how we can help them achieve that.”