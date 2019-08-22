Students celebrate 'superb' set of GCSE results at Denbigh High School

Students at Denbigh High School have lots of cause for celebration today after receiving their long-awaited GCSE results.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, recorded impressive results as 46% of students achieved a Level 9-5 in both English and Maths and 67% of students achieved a Level 9-4 in both English and Maths.

Denbigh High School

This is an improvement of a four per cent increase on last year’s already strong results at grade five and above, and a five per cent improvement on the results at grade four and above.

The provisional Progress 8 score is +0.74 meaning that on average the students gained around three quarter a grade higher than the national averages in their subjects.

Saabira Parker, Sumayyah Uddin, Maliha Choudhury and Mohammed Arif were among the top performing students. Saabira recorded nine grades at Level 9.

Donna Neely-Hayes, Headteacher at Denbigh High School, said: “These are stunning results and they reflect the hard work of all the students, teachers and supportive parents.

“Our school continues to go from strength to strength and it was a privilege to be amongst so many happy students this morning. These achievements allow our students to follow the path of their choice, whether that be into higher education, apprenticeships or other further training.

“I am delighted that we can celebrate another year of excellent results with improvements in so many of the headline and subject measures, including an impressive 10% improvement in mathematics level 9-5. We expect our Progress 8 figure to remain as impressive as last year which should mean we are still one of the top performing schools in the country.

“I would personally like to congratulate all the students, staff, parents and local community here at Denbigh High School for their hard work over the last five years, culminating in today’s nervously-awaited results. As a school, we have seen some amazing individual grades as well as some exceptional performances from subject areas.”

Denbigh High open evening has already been scheduled for Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 6pm.