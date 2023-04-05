Students find out about life after college at careers fair at Central Beds College in Dunstable

Dunstable mayor Cllr Liz Jones pictured with college vice principal Rachel Seddon

The mayor of Dunstable joined students taking part at a careers fair staged at the Kingsway campus of Central Beds College.

A wide range of employers were represented at the event with scores of students taking the time to find out more about how they can progress into the work place after finishing college.

Cllr Liz Jones welcomed a number of companies which have supported young people across Central Bedfordshire.

On offer was interview advice, volunteering opportunities, work experience and explanations of just how many different jobs are on offer.

College vice principal, Rachel Seddon, joined Jade Patel, careers advisor and colleagues, as well as CBC student ambassadors in welcoming visitors through the door.