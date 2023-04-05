News you can trust since 1891
Students find out about life after college at careers fair at Central Beds College in Dunstable

Students were given advice on interviews, work experience and more

By News team
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST
Dunstable mayor Cllr Liz Jones pictured with college vice principal Rachel SeddonDunstable mayor Cllr Liz Jones pictured with college vice principal Rachel Seddon
The mayor of Dunstable joined students taking part at a careers fair staged at the Kingsway campus of Central Beds College.

A wide range of employers were represented at the event with scores of students taking the time to find out more about how they can progress into the work place after finishing college.

Cllr Liz Jones welcomed a number of companies which have supported young people across Central Bedfordshire.

On offer was interview advice, volunteering opportunities, work experience and explanations of just how many different jobs are on offer.

College vice principal, Rachel Seddon, joined Jade Patel, careers advisor and colleagues, as well as CBC student ambassadors in welcoming visitors through the door.

Central Beds College is now part of The Bedford College Group, the seventh largest college in the UK and recognised for its excellent relations with employers and businesses across the region.

