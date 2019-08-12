Students help to spread positive body confidence message across Bedfordshire

Students from Harlington Upper School are helping to spread a positive message about body confidence across Bedfordshire.

The group have been working with Hannah Brown, who is leading the project across the county, to create positive messages about body confidence.

The positive messages have been put onto a mannequin and will be turned into clothing

Hannah, who used to suffer with an eating disorder, wants to use her personal experience to spread the message and help people feel happy in their bodies.

She said: "I do a lot of work in the community about mental health and promoting a positive body image.

"The project started in May and this will be the only school I will be doing it with, the idea is that the students will carry on spreading the message themselves to other schools in the Bedfordshire.

"I have done this work in the past with adults as part of the East London Foundation NHS, this was the first time that I have worked with students on something like this."

Every student and member of staff at the school wrote a message promoting body confidence, acceptance and pride.

The group then cut the fabric, donated by parents and local charity shops, into over 900 squares and the messages were wrote onto the fabric.

The fabric was then pinned on to mannequins and will be turned into clothing, which will be on display at a fashion show in Bedford's Harpur Shopping Mall on World Mental Health Day, on Thursday, October 10.

The 28-year-old said: "Over the next few weeks, teachers, volunteer groups and when term recommences, the Harlington Textiles classes will be transforming the fabric squares into the most glorious pieces of clothing all ready for an awesome and spectacular fashion show on World Mental Health Day.

"It is about body confidence and being happy in your own body, which is really important, that is the message I want to get across, it is sad that so many young people are not happy in their own bodies.

"I want to try and change that with this project."