Students invited to sign up for Luton Salsa Club

The Luton Salsa Club has been working with the University of Bedfordshire to help keep students active and meet new people.

The University of Bedfordshire invited Luton Salsa Club to its Freshers Fayre weekend in Luton last month.

Elaine Hickling, from The Luton Salsa Team, said: "Salsa dancing is great for well-being and a great oppotunity for students at the University to make social contacts with people in the local community.

"We teamed up with the University of Bedfordshire because it is adjacent to the Carnival Arts Centre and is within walking distance for most students.

"Overall the session at the University was enjoyed by both staff and students, it was great and the Police joined in too."

The class is open to anyone over the age of 18, and is £7 per class, there is a reduced cost for students of £20 for the first 4 classes.

The Luton Salsa club meets every Tuesday at The Carnival Arts Centre at 8.15pm.