Study reveals Luton as one of ‘worst places to survive apocalypse’
A new study has revealed the best and worst places to live in the UK to survive an apocalyptic event – and Luton is in the top ten least survivable areas.
It comes as no surprise that the findings ranked the Scottish Highlands, a mountainous region in northwest Scotland, as the safest place to survive the apocalypse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The study by JeffBet compared thirteen different elements across each region in the UK and used this to create an index. Their index includes population density and the availability of useful survival resources, and has revealed the UK areas that are the best and worst for surviving an apocalypse, whether this be an alien invasion or a zombie outbreak.
To measure the availability of food and water, the study looked the number of freshwater lakes, supermarkets, and grocery shops, as well as the amount of hunting, fishing, and outdoor supply stores. Since survival goes beyond just food and water, the study also compared hardware stores, garages, medical centres, and other valuable amenities to identify where has the most survival supplies.
London features nine times in the top ten list, with Luton as the sole non-London area. The town was ranked as the eighth worst UK location to survive an apocalypse. It is one of the most densely populated towns in the UK, making survival here just as difficult as the London locations. Where would you go if there was an apocalyptic event?