People were gas masks. Picture: Ana Itonishvili via Unsplash

A new study has revealed the best and worst places to live in the UK to survive an apocalyptic event – and Luton is in the top ten least survivable areas.

It comes as no surprise that the findings ranked the Scottish Highlands, a mountainous region in northwest Scotland, as the safest place to survive the apocalypse.

The study by JeffBet compared thirteen different elements across each region in the UK and used this to create an index. Their index includes population density and the availability of useful survival resources, and has revealed the UK areas that are the best and worst for surviving an apocalypse, whether this be an alien invasion or a zombie outbreak.

To measure the availability of food and water, the study looked the number of freshwater lakes, supermarkets, and grocery shops, as well as the amount of hunting, fishing, and outdoor supply stores. Since survival goes beyond just food and water, the study also compared hardware stores, garages, medical centres, and other valuable amenities to identify where has the most survival supplies.