Stunning work by university art students goes on display in Luton

Pertinacity is the title of a new exhibition which has just opened at The Hat Factory in Luton and runs until Friday (October 15).

It's particularly appropriate as it means 'stubbornly tenacious' and showcases work done during lockdown by seven Art and Design MA students from the University of Bedfordshire.

The exhibition features a variety of different styles, installations and issues, including the environment, bullying and mental health.

Political painter Nathan Lee with two pieces on deforestation

Former Manshead Upper pupil Nathan Lee, 23, has nine political canvases on display. He's created a series of paintings including one depicting Amazon and how much waste the company generates.

Dunstable-based Nathan became more concerned about the natural world around him by an inspirational art teacher during his last year at school.

He says: "I studied architecture before turning to art and design and the environment has to be at the forefront of creativity."

He's currently working in retail but his dream is to have his work commissioned by private collectors and galleries.

Artist Adrian Kotlarz's vision of augmented reality

Other post graduate students involved in Pertinacity are Anoushka Butler, Charlotte Maroudias, James Pyae Phyo Bo, Adrian Kotlarz and twins Khatllen Andra Cazacu and Nicole Marina Cazacu.

Vice chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting expressed her admiration for their tenacity and said: “Continuing to work, study and be creative through restrictions and isolation periods is a real challenge, so seeing their work on display in The Hat Factory brings me, as I hope it does them, great pride.”

Samuel Javid - incoming creative director of The Culture Trust, an independent charity which runs The Hat Factor, added: "The work is playful and powerful, and says a lot about the world we live in today."

> Pertinacity is free to view at The Hat Factory. Opening hours are 11am – 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Digital artist Khatllen Cazacu's book design for a dystopian future

Digital artist Nicole Cazacu 's book design for Gothic horror

Photographer Charlotte Maroudias's series on parents of bullied children

Sculptor Anoushka Butler's depiction of mental health issues