Fancy learning more about what suits you? The Mall Luton is to hold a free spring and summer fashion event for shoppers this week.

On Friday and Saturday (May 19 and 20), visitors will meet with stylists in the shopping centre’s central square for the pop-up event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether you are stuck on which colours work best or what silhouette to wear, the professionals will be on hand from 11am until 4pm, and will take some guests into stores to hand-select the ideal outfit.

Learn about what suits you best with this free event

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager said: “This is a unique opportunity to speak to stylists and find out more about the colours and ranges that will have you looking and feeling amazing, with tailored advice to help you narrow your search in our fantastic array of stores.”