A successful Gala Ball has raised funds and awareness of violence against women and girls in Luton.

The Hope Gala Ball was themed around domestic abuse – and it ‘encompassed Black History and the historic 75th anniversary of Windrush’.

A total of £2,272 was raised through the event and speeches were made by Sherelle Velinor and organiser Yvonne Michele.

Yvonne Michele is the founder and CEO of the Global Empowerment Movement (GEM)

Yvonne Michele, who has lived in Luton her whole life, said the Gala Ball brought hope to women and girls in Luton and beyond.

“The ball went extremely well. It brings hope, inspiration, motivation, and empowerment to women and girls," she said.

"Last year, the ball was for the people we lost during Covid within the African Caribbean diaspora, and this year we have focused on doing further work within the community. For me, it’s about changing lives."

A part of Yvonne Michele’s work is centred around domestic abuse support. In response to the rising issue of domestic abuse, Luton Borough Council set out a Luton Domestic Abuse Strategy from April 2021 to March 2024. The strategy aims to raise awareness of the impact and causes of domestic abuse and to help break the cycle.

The UpMass Gospel Choir, Josephine Nugent, Eunice Kirby, Patrick George and Emma O'Conner. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Figures from the strategy suggest that between April and December 2020, approximately 76 percent of the 4,582 domestic abuse crimes and incidents reported were those against women. It is also estimated that less than 24 percent of domestic violence crime is reported to the police.

Yvonne Michele said: "I work with domestic abuse survivors and victims of sexual abuse. As a survivor myself, I look at how to prevent domestic abuse from happening. It's about prevention and having conversations to protect women beforehand.

"Women from all walks of life talk to me and ask for my advice. Because of this, I wanted to do something more local – so I hosted the ball.”

Yvonne Michele upcoming ‘Forgotten Black Woman Heroes’ exhibition will be taking place in the Mall (November 9 to December 10) during the 16 Days of Activism to Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls. It will explore heroes like Major Charity Adams Earley, who served as the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II.

She said: “When I think of heroes, I think of people like me who I can aspire to - like Maya Angelou and Major Charity Adams Earley. I love the way that they stood up for what they believed in, these are pivotal women for me.

"As a black woman, I think learning about all of these women at school would have had an impact on my life.”

Luton councillor Maria Lovell praised the upcoming exhibition. She said: “As a local government councillor, I am acutely aware of the invaluable role that community organisations play in enhancing the well-being of our residents.

"I am thrilled to share the news about the “Forgotten Black Woman Heroes” exhibition, which promises to be a powerful and poignant tribute to the resilience and strength of Black women who have played pivotal roles in our society, often without receiving the recognition they rightfully deserve.”