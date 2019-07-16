Summer challenge to get fit for Luton care home staff

Staff at a Luton care home will be joined by a 79-year-old resident in their fight to get fit this summer.

Eunice Caulfield, of Little Bramingham Farm care home, will join 11 members of the team as they take part in two workout sessions every week for the next four weeks.

Summer boot camp to get fit at Little Bramingham Farm care home

Personal trainer Matt Shaw of Motiv8 Fitness will put them through paces with a high-intensity work out in the gardens of the care home, based on Leamington Road.

Home Manager Emma Lawrance said that the challenge is great way for them to get fit and have fun as a team.

She said: “It’s going to be a tough challenge but we’re ready for it – especially Eunice!

“We are all of different abilities, some of us work out regularly but others want to kick-start their fitness journey.

“I wanted to encourage the team to invest some time in their wellbeing and it’s lovely to have group support as we are pushed by Matt.

“By the end of this, we’ll either be fighting fit or ready for a nice long lie down!”

Little Bramingham Farm’s bootcamp will run on alternate Thursday and Friday evenings and Sunday mornings, with participants doing exercises with battle ropes, weights, boxing gloves and pads, steps and an agility ladder.

Eunice said: “I’m in pretty good condition for my age and I like to keep active.

“I thought it would be great fun to get involved, and I’m sure Matt can find some exercises for me to be doing if the group work gets a bit too much for me.

“Maybe I could take on the head cheerleader role and keep them all going!”