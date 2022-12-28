A supper slimmer from Luton has discovered a new passion for boxing after dropping five stone in just six months

Sammijo Hosey, 31, shed the weight by swapping takeaways for delicious home-cooked meals after joining a Slimming World group in Wigmore.

The Asda Community Champion decided enough was enough two weeks before Christmas last year.

Sammijo before and after the weight loss

She said: “I started my journey two weeks before Christmas 2021 and I lost one stone before the new year. This was my third time as a slimming world member – third time lucky!

“I never used to stay for the meetings, but it really does help set you up for the week. Our group is so friendly and very welcoming. Being part of a group where everyone has the same goal, to lose weight, is great support for the good and the bad days or weeks. My Consultant Niki is just amazing.”

Slimming World encourages healthy habits including activity. Inspired to succeed, Sammijo decided to start attending a boxing class to get more active.

She said: “Part of the training is skipping. In the beginning I couldn't skip at all and it would be so embarrassing being the only one who couldn't skip, but now I can do it. It’s also the little things like not getting out of breath just from walking up the stairs, anything big or small is an achievement.”

Before joining the group Sammijo would usually skip breakfast before tucking into a lunch of a shop-bought sandwich with chips and a chocolate bar – and dinners were Chinese takeaways or meals like sausage and chips.

Now she starts the day with a breakfast like porridge with blueberries and raspberries, has a jacket potato with beans, cheese and salad for lunch and rounds off the day with a dinner like salmon with mushrooms, steamed broccoli and baby corn.

She added: “My mental and physical wellbeing has improved massively. My blood pressure has reduced, I have so much energy and I just feel amazing. I am so much more confident in myself since losing weight”

Asked what advice she would give to someone looking to lose weight this new year she said "Just do it!”

To find your nearest group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.