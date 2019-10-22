Support town's runners at Love Luton's 10k and Half Marathon

Residents are being encouraged to come out and show their support for Love Luton's 10k and Half Marathon on Sunday, October 27.

Both the Half Marathon and the 10k race will begin at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre and take runners through Luton and finish in the town centre.

Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon 2018

This year’s Half Marathon course still takes in the grounds of Luton Hoo estate with runners passing the iconic mansion house and breath-taking landscape.

The 10k will not go into the grounds of Luton Hoo, making it more accessible to all, but is still a great opportunity for those raising money for charities or looking to take on a new challenge whilst still getting to experience the great atmosphere on the day.

Both courses are on road, some parts are hilly making the course challenging at times but they are evenly spread throughout.

In order to ensure the safety of those taking part, extensive road closures will be in place while the race is taking place, a full list of the road closures can be seen at www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon.

Road closures go in place from 8am and there will be no traffic movement until both races are completed.

A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal.

All road closures will be lifted by no later than 12:30pm. As no traffic will be permitted onto the route while the road closures are in place, residents are asked to plan alternative routes or set out either before or after the race.

The event will be fully marshalled throughout with a mix of security, volunteers and staff.

Linsey Frostick Chairperson for Love Luton said “We have more than 1200 people signed up to take part this Sunday.

"It will be fantastic to welcome so many runners, some of whom are travelling for up to three hours to attend.

"This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall.

"“We appreciate that shutting the roads may slightly impact on motorists, but safety is paramount and we ask that residents come out and support runners as they travel past.

"We do hope the event continues to inspire people to take up running and other sports.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers and staff who work on this event to truly make a difference for Luton. We would not be able to run the half marathon and 10k without you.

"The staffing alone equates to more than 250 people all working together to enable this event to happen."