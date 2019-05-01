Supporters’ groups react to ‘mind-blowing’ season as Luton Town are promoted

The chairmen of the two main Luton Town supporters’ groups have expressed delight over a “momentous “season for the Hatters after promotion was secured last night.

Defeats for Portsmouth and Sunderland mean the Town will be playing their football in the Championship next season.

Tony Murray, right, with Mark Bradbury

Luton Town Supporters’ Trust chairman, Tony Murray, said: “This is a tremendous end to what has been a momentous season. The two planning approvals and now promotion, which no-one was expecting at the start of the season, is the cherry on the cake.

“This is historic as Luton had never done back to back promotions before.

“It’s a great time to be a Luton supporter, a total turnaround from 12 years ago. A big thank you to 2020, the players and management. We can relax, enjoy and party on Saturday now and hopefully become champions.”

Mark Bradbury, chairman of Loyal Luton Supporters’ Club, added: “We can finally relax! What an amazing year, planning approval granted for Power Court and Newlands Park to provide for the long term sustainability and future of the football club and which will also of course be key to the regeneration of the town itself, now topped off with promotion back to the championship. Fantastic!

“Loyal Luton are obviously so so happy with these mind-blowing achievements and are especially delighted for the investors into 2020 who have put their money into the club and town that they and we all love. Gentlemen we sincerely thank you.”

