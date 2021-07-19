Swimming Luton Scout goes to great lengths for classmate diagnosed with life-threatening brain tumour

A Luton Scout has raised an impressive £5,000 for her classmate after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour.

Charlotte Pound, who attends Arnold Academy, carried out a 5km sponsored swim to help George Fox of Barton le-Clay whose family is trying to raise £500,000 for pioneering treatment abroad.

A Scouts spokesman said: "Being the kind-hearted person she is, Charlotte would stop at nothing to help her classmate. She chose to complete a 5km swim to help raise funds for her friend’s treatment. For Charlotte, the decision to do a sponsored swim was an easy one, as she felt she was already good at swimming, and she has been fundraising amongst others from Arnold Academy and Putteridge Swimming Club.

Charlotte Pound post swim with proud parents

"When Charlotte first heard the news of her friend’s diagnosis, she said she was 'very upset' and 'felt very worried for him'.

"At 12 years old, this is a sensational effort from Charlotte and one to be proud of. She aimed to raise £5,000. Sensationally, Charlotte has reached this target but there is still time to donate!"

Charlotte, who attends Warden Hill Scout Group, undertook the challenge at the Inspire Sports Village in Luton.

After completing the swim in 1 hour and 46 minutes, Charlotte said she was so pleased that she could do this to help George and hopes the money will make a difference and help him get better.

George Fox with mum Louise

To support Charlotte efforts see https://gofund.me/2981c947It was back in early April, that 12-year-old George began struggling with bad headaches. Two scans later he was diagnosed with a substantial brain tumour.

George was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he underwent a 10-hour craniotomy to remove as much of the tumour as possible.

Later on May 19, the family was handed the shattering news that George had an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), rare in children and with no known cure.

To give George the best chance, the Fox family looked abroad to Germany and the United States for pioneering treatment.

However, the treatment, along with the expense of travel and accommodation for weeks or months on top, comes at a huge cost of up to £500,000.

A Gorgeous George crowdfunding appeal to date has raised about £260,000. To help George get treatment abroad, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/f/GorgeousGeorgeOneBigFight.