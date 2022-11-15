Take a leap with Noah

NOAH Enterprise is holding its first-ever Skydiving Day to raise funds for the charity, on Saturday March 11 2023 at Hinton Airfield, Northants.

An event for novices and those who have taken a leap before, jumpers will experience an exhilarating parachuting experience, freefalling down to 5,000ft at 120 mph, before the instructor deploys the parachute where you’ll land gently minutes later.

NOAH Events & Community Fundraiser Shannon Murphy, said: “This challenge will provide an opportunity to raise much needed funds for NOAH, whilst creating unforgettable memories. Whether you’re in it for the ultimate adrenaline rush, or simply up for a new challenge in support of a good cause, we’d love to welcome you onto our 2023 Skydiving team!”