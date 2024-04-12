The Byre, Feoffee Farm - FancottThe Byre, Feoffee Farm - Fancott
The Byre, Feoffee Farm - Fancott

Take a look inside this stunning 5-bed modern barn conversion near Dunstable

There’s FIVE… yes, five bedrooms
By Natalie Cummings
Published 12th Apr 2024, 14:34 BST

Who doesn’t love a barn conversion?

This Fancott property, which is under a 20 minute drive from Luton and Dunstable, has oodles of space and a contemporary vibe mixed with its remaining period features.

Called The Byre, this beauty of a barn-style home is on the market with Michael Graham for just under a million at £995,000. It comes with five bedrooms and three en-suites, impressive!

The countryside-surrounding home also has three reception rooms, a detached double garage, and a summer house.

With that in mind, let's take a mooch inside.

This is a barn-style home in Fancott

1. Exterior

This is a barn-style home in Fancott Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
The open-plan main living space is spacious and airy

2. Open Plan Layout/Family Room

The open-plan main living space is spacious and airy Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
The dining area has an exposed brick wall and beams

3. Dining room

The dining area has an exposed brick wall and beams Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
The kitchen has wall units, granite worksurfaces, and a breakfast bar

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has wall units, granite worksurfaces, and a breakfast bar Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DunstableLutonMichael Graham