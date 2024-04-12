Who doesn’t love a barn conversion?

This Fancott property, which is under a 20 minute drive from Luton and Dunstable, has oodles of space and a contemporary vibe mixed with its remaining period features.

Called The Byre, this beauty of a barn-style home is on the market with Michael Graham for just under a million at £995,000. It comes with five bedrooms and three en-suites, impressive!

The countryside-surrounding home also has three reception rooms, a detached double garage, and a summer house.

With that in mind, let's take a mooch inside.

1 . Exterior This is a barn-style home in Fancott Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2 . Open Plan Layout/Family Room The open-plan main living space is spacious and airy Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining area has an exposed brick wall and beams Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales