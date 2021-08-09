Take cover as Wrest Park in Bedfordshire propels you to wartime Britain

Experience the First and Second World Wars through the grounds of Wrest Park this weekend as you navigate your way to the front line.

You can fall into step as English Heritage train budding troops and hear stories of the battlefield as you wander through living history encampments.

Wrest at War takes place on Saturday and Sunday (August 14 and 15) and can get the chance to experience both wars with The Journey of the Unknown Soldier as well as an artillery display from the American 3rd Armoured Division.

Wrest at War