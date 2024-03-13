Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools and colleges across Luton showcased their skills during a musical event.

Battle of the Bands, which has been running since 2018 and took place on March 8, is a yearly event where live music is performed by students from schools across the area. This year, pupils from Luton Sixth Form College, Barnfield College, Challney High School for Boys, Challney High School for Girls, Putteridge High School, Queen Elizabeth School, and Luton Music Service’s Music Centre band took part.

A spokesperson for Luton Music Service said: “It’s wonderful for our service to see all the young people coming together, performing to a really high standard, and supporting each other’s performances.”

Luton Sixth Form College's music students took part in the Battle of the Bands showcase

Luton Sixth Form College has participated in Battle of the Bands every year. Helena Wu-Faulder, lecturer in Music at Luton Sixth Form College, said that students having access to ‘extra-curricular performance activities’ is an important learning experience.

She said: “This year saw the first year Music Performance students and the college house band perform two songs each. It was clear that the students loved it and as a tutor, it was fantastic to see the students developing as young musicians, studying a subject that they truly enjoy.