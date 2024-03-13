Talented Luton high school and college students take part in musical Battle of the Bands showcase
Battle of the Bands, which has been running since 2018 and took place on March 8, is a yearly event where live music is performed by students from schools across the area. This year, pupils from Luton Sixth Form College, Barnfield College, Challney High School for Boys, Challney High School for Girls, Putteridge High School, Queen Elizabeth School, and Luton Music Service’s Music Centre band took part.
A spokesperson for Luton Music Service said: “It’s wonderful for our service to see all the young people coming together, performing to a really high standard, and supporting each other’s performances.”
Luton Sixth Form College has participated in Battle of the Bands every year. Helena Wu-Faulder, lecturer in Music at Luton Sixth Form College, said that students having access to ‘extra-curricular performance activities’ is an important learning experience.
She said: “This year saw the first year Music Performance students and the college house band perform two songs each. It was clear that the students loved it and as a tutor, it was fantastic to see the students developing as young musicians, studying a subject that they truly enjoy.
“It is also a fantastic opportunity for all the local high schools to be involved in this type of event, where we can build a stronger community through music. We are so thankful that Luton Music Service provides this annual event and this is always one of the highlights in our calendar.”