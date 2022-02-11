Taxi rank change means more parking for Dunstable residents

Central Bedfordshire Council is to consolidate the High Street South taxi rank in Dunstable with the one on West Street to create more parking for residents.

This follows an eight-week consultation, with the public and taxi drivers, where 59% of the respondents either agreed or strongly agreed with the proposal to consolidate these two close locations into one.

It will free up the current space used by the taxi rank in High Street South, to allow the provision of four new additional short-stay parking spaces with access to new electric vehicle charging points for the public. The consultation results supported the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

West Street in Dunstable - credit Google

The new taxi rank in West Street will also have rapid electric charging provision for the taxis. This will ensure taxi drivers with electric, or hybrid vehicles can charge their vehicles quickly, whilst waiting for their next customer.

As part of the redevelopment of Dunstable High Street, the council is investing in the area to create a more pleasant, safe and attractive High Street. It is aiming to give greater priority to pedestrians and cyclists and improve accessibility across and within different parts of the town centre.

The aim is to improve the identity of the High Street by creating a more traditional town centre that reflects the unique history of the area as well as attracting investors and people to live and work in the area.

This is one of many investments the council is making to improve Dunstable, including the new leisure centre and library at the Dunstable Centre, the new community-focused Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub and Grove View Apartments and new Creasey Park sports facilities.