Tea towel left on oven door handle is the catalyst for serious fire at Luton house

Firefighters are warning residents to be cautious when cooking after a tea towel left on an oven door handle caught fire.

After being taken outside and discarded in the garden of the property in Woodmere, Luton, the tea towel then caused a secondary, more serious, blaze.

Crews attended on Tuesday, November 9, at around 1.46pm.

Kitchen window and garden fence damaged by the fire (C) Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue/Luton Community Fire Station

Luton Community Fire Station said: "Two pumps were sent to the address whereby the occupant was using the oven, and left a tea towel on the over door handle.

"The towel caught light and was discarded into the garden onto combustible materials which then spread to the back of the house causing considerable damage.

"Fortunately, a working smoke alarm alerted the occupant who later discovered the fire and closed doors and evacuated.

"Please do not place any combustible materials on or near heat sources.

Small fire on garden decking spread to the kitchen and first floor external windows of a house (C) Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue/Luton Community Fire Station

"Test your smoke alarms weekly, try and make it routine for example on the day you take the bins out. And stay safe."

A spokesperson for Beds fire service added: "Firefighters worked quickly to make the scene safe using one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera as well as natural ventilation methods.

"We advise everyone to be cautious when cooking and to keep tea towels, cloths and flammable materials away from cookers, hobs and ovens."

For more information on cooking fire safety visit: www.bedsfire.gov.uk/Community-safety/Home-safety/Cooking.