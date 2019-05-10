TeamLuton runners raise over £70,000 for Children with Cancer charity

A group of Luton charity heroes have raised over £70,000 for Children with Cancer after running the London Marathon.

The 21-strong group ‘#TeamLuton’ had been hard in preparation for the last six months, but knew the gruelling 26.2 miles would be worth it.

“The difficulty and pain children undergoing treatment go through is unimaginable,” said Mostaque Koyes. “We really have a chance to ease their suffering.”

Sujel Miah, who also ran in the event last year, added: “I want to live in a world where no more children die of cancer; where parents do not have the painful experience of burying their children.”

Every day more than 10 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United Kingdom, so the charity raises and invests money for vital specialist research to save the lives of little ones and keep their families together.

Four of the runners took part in the London Marathon last year, and raised £24,000 for Luton Foodbank, Shelter and Hospice UK.

The kind group also supports the Curry Kitchen project, an initiative that is backed by local businesses and provides over 100 hot meals every week to the needy and most vulnerable people in the town.