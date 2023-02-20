News you can trust since 1891
Teamwork helps create new Dunstable hedgerow

It’s at Mentmore Crescent recreation ground

By Lynn Hughes
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:29pm

Dunstable residents have helped plant a new hedgerow at Mentmore Crescent recreation ground.

They joined in a Community Planting Day, organised by Dunstable Town Council on Saturday.

The hedgerow has been supported and part funded by the Woodland Trust’s MOREhedges Scheme and is part of ongoing plans to improve the recreation ground to benefit local park users and wildlife alike.

Residents joined in the planting - Photo John Chatterley
Around 40 residents took part in the planting event, along with CBC Councillor Eugene Ghent. Around 900 young trees were planted with the help of the residents and the council’s Grounds Team and Parks and Green Spaces Development Officer.

As the new hedgerow grows and matures it will help to improve the soil, soak up excess water, provide native habitat, attract pollinators, and therefore create a cleaner, greener world for people and wildlife, now and for generations to come.

Dunstable Town Council has thanked everyone who contributed to the project.

Spades at the ready for the Dunstable hedgerow planting - Photo John Chatterley
