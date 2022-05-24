Teen stabbed in gang attack outside Luton 6th form college

Beds Police are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing on Bradgers Hill Road on Monday, 23 May at around 2.50pm.

It is reported that a large group of males were gathered outside the college at the time of the assault.

The 18-year-old victim obtained minor injuries and is receiving treatment for lacerations to his arms and shoulder in hospital.

Bradgers Hill Road where the attack took place - Google Maps

Temporary Detective Sergeant Chris Smith said: “We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident or any events leading up to the incident to get in touch with us.

“Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated in our communities and we will leave no stone unturned in bringing perpetrators to justice.”

Call 101 or report online quoting, 53 of Monday, 23 May.