Teen with Olympic ambitions makes plea for skateboarding facilities in Luton

A Luton teenager with ambitions to become an Olympic skateboarding champion is calling on the council to improve facilities in the town’s parks.

Kiersten Gaughan has written to Luton Council leader Hazel Simmons to urge more action is taken to improve skateboarding facilities. She and her younger brother Sonny currently travel to Watford and Letchworth to practise.

The 13-year-old took up the sport last year after being inspired by people like Sky Brown and Bombette Martin who were part of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics last year, the first time skateboarding has become an Olympic sport. They were just 14 and 16 years old when they took part.

Kiersten and brother Sonny are hoping for a more extensive skateboarding park, like this one, in Luton

Kiersten, who has been receiving advice from Skateboard GB, told Cllr Simmons: “The only skate parks in Luton are old and unfit for proper use by skateboarders.

"The two metal ramps at Manor Road Park can't really be classed as a skate park. It is small and restrictive as to what can be learnt there. It is not an ideal place for people just starting out as the ramp is a quarter pipe on both sides and it requires more experience. The ground is not smooth either and makes gaining speed instead of using ramps very hard for any skater. The second spot in Luton is Wigmore. This place has so much potential but is limited by the fact that it is metal. It is neglected and as a result of this it is rusting and old. The transitions aren't smooth and the ground decreases your speed.”

Kiersten, a pupil of Cardinal Newman school, told the Luton News: “I’ve put a lot of research into this, it’s something I really want to happen.

The facilities in Luton are not ideal for learning the sport.

Kiersten trying out some of her moves

"I really want to go to the Olympics and get into competitive sport. Luton doesn’t support what I want to do.”

Kiersten and her brother, 8, are reliant on her parents Emma and Kieran to transport them to skateparks, often up to two times a week.

"Skateboarding helps boost my confidence and makes me feel like I am unstoppable,” she said. “It gives us this great boost of achievement.”

Skateboarding facilities at Ashcroft Park in Luton

Writing to Cllr Simmons, Kiersten said: “A micro concrete park would cost about £50,000-£100,000 according to skateboard GB with approximately £400 per m2. I wonder if the council could please consider redeveloping the unused space at Ashcroft park next to the basketball courts. It is not extremely near to many houses and is away from the main park, I believe this is a good opportunity to put this spot to good use. Another option if this is not possible would be to renovate the existing park at Wigmore to concrete. Either option would help to benefit all Luton skaters so that they can improve their skills and reach their full potential.

"Creating a serious skateboarding park would really benefit the local community and tremendously add to Luton's growing reputation for excellent sports facilities.

In response Cllr Simmons has told Kiersten she believes there are plans for a skatepark at Wigmore.