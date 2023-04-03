Teens can catch up on missing vaccinations

They’ll be able to receive any of three important teenage vaccines which they may have missed out on: HPV, MenACWY and DTP booster (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Polio). These are usually given in secondary school between Years 8 and 10, but some young people may not have received all of these.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chief Medical Director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “There are lots of reasons you may not have had one or more of your vaccinations. Some programmes were paused during the COVID pandemic, which meant they may not have been offered at your school when yours was due. Maybe you or your family opted out at the time but you have since changed your mind and now wish to receive a vaccination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whatever the reason, you can walk in and receive any missing vaccinations at one of our clinics this Easter holiday. Our staff are friendly and relaxed, and will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.”

There will be two sessions available, both on a walk-in basis with no need to book:

•Monday 3 April, 10am to 3pm: Dallow Community Centre, 234 Dallow Road, Luton LU1 1TB

•Thursday 6 April, 10am to 3pm: Luton Wellbeing Hub, 42-44 The Mall, Luton LU1 2TA

Advertisement

Advertisement